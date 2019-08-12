Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 12, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 13 3 .813
Cubs2 11 5 .688 2
Athletics Gold 8 7 .533
Diamondbacks 8 7 .533
Giants Black 7 8 .467
Cubs1 7 8 .467
Athletics Green 5 11 .313 8
Angels 4 12 .250 9
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 12 4 .750
x-Indians Blue 11 5 .688 1
Dodgers 2 10 6 .625 2
Reds 8 8 .500 4
White Sox 7 9 .438 5
Brewers Gold 3 13 .188 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 9 6 .600
Royals 8 6 .571 ½
Dodgers 1 9 7 .563 ½
x-Rangers 8 8 .500
Indians Red 7 9 .438
Brewers Blue 5 11 .313
Mariners 5 12 .294 5

___

Monday’s Games

Dodgers 1 8, Mariners 4

Dodgers 2 6, Diamondbacks 2

Cubs2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brewers Gold at Brewers Blue, 12 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Reds at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

