Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 13 3 .813 — Cubs2 11 5 .688 2 Athletics Gold 8 7 .533 4½ Diamondbacks 8 7 .533 4½ Giants Black 7 8 .467 5½ Cubs1 7 8 .467 5½ Athletics Green 5 11 .313 8 Angels 4 12 .250 9 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 12 4 .750 — x-Indians Blue 11 5 .688 1 Dodgers 2 10 6 .625 2 Reds 8 8 .500 4 White Sox 7 9 .438 5 Brewers Gold 3 13 .188 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres 1 9 6 .600 — Royals 8 6 .571 ½ Dodgers 1 9 7 .563 ½ x-Rangers 8 8 .500 1½ Indians Red 7 9 .438 2½ Brewers Blue 5 11 .313 4½ Mariners 5 12 .294 5

___

Monday’s Games

Dodgers 1 8, Mariners 4

Dodgers 2 6, Diamondbacks 2

Cubs2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Reds at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brewers Gold at Brewers Blue, 12 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Reds at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.