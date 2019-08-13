Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 13, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 14 3 .824
Cubs2 11 6 .647 3
Athletics Gold 9 7 .563
Diamondbacks 8 8 .500
Giants Black 7 9 .438
Cubs1 7 9 .438
Athletics Green 5 12 .294 9
Angels 5 12 .294 9
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 12 4 .750
x-Indians Blue 12 5 .706 ½
Dodgers 2 11 6 .647
Reds 9 8 .529
White Sox 7 10 .412
Brewers Gold 3 14 .176
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 9 6 .600
Royals 8 6 .571 ½
Dodgers 1 9 7 .563 ½
x-Rangers 8 9 .471 2
Indians Red 8 9 .471 2
Brewers Blue 6 11 .353 4
Mariners 5 12 .294 5

___

Monday’s Games

Dodgers 1 8, Mariners 4

Dodgers 2 6, Diamondbacks 2

Brewers Blue 2, Cubs2 1

Reds 6, Cubs1 4

Giants Orange 15, Giants Black 4

Indians Red 2, White Sox 1, 10 innings

Athletics Gold 5, Brewers Gold 0

Angels 11, Athletics Green 4

Indians Blue 3, Rangers 2

Tuesday’s Games

Brewers Gold at Brewers Blue, 12 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Reds at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

