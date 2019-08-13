Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 14 3 .824 — Cubs2 11 6 .647 3 Athletics Gold 9 7 .563 4½ Diamondbacks 8 8 .500 5½ Giants Black 7 9 .438 6½ Cubs1 7 9 .438 6½ Athletics Green 5 12 .294 9 Angels 5 12 .294 9 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 12 4 .750 — x-Indians Blue 12 5 .706 ½ Dodgers 2 11 6 .647 1½ Reds 9 8 .529 3½ White Sox 7 11 .389 6 Brewers Gold 4 14 .222 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres 1 9 6 .600 — Dodgers 1 10 7 .588 — Royals 8 6 .571 ½ x-Rangers 8 9 .471 2 Indians Red 8 9 .471 2 Brewers Blue 6 12 .333 4½ Mariners 5 12 .294 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Brewers Gold 6, Brewers Blue 5

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Mariners 5, Reds 4

Advertisement

Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 5, White Sox 1

Dodgers 2 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Padres 1 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Reds at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Royals, 9 p.m.

Angels at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, cancelled

Rangers at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.