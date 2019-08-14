Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|15
|3
|.833
|—
|Cubs2
|11
|6
|.647
|3½
|Athletics Gold
|9
|7
|.563
|5
|Diamondbacks
|8
|9
|.471
|6½
|Cubs1
|7
|9
|.438
|7
|Giants Black
|7
|10
|.412
|7½
|Athletics Green
|5
|12
|.294
|9½
|Angels
|5
|12
|.294
|9½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Indians Blue
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Padres 2
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|Dodgers 2
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|Reds
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|White Sox
|7
|11
|.389
|6
|Brewers Gold
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Dodgers 1
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Padres 1
|9
|7
|.563
|½
|x-Rangers
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Indians Red
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Mariners
|6
|12
|.333
|4½
|Brewers Blue
|6
|12
|.333
|4½
___
Diamondbacks at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled
Padres 2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Reds at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Royals, 9 p.m.
Angels at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Cubs2, cancelled
Rangers at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Athletics Gold, Game 1, 8 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Giants Black, Game 2, TBD
Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Angels at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
