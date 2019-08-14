Listen Live Sports

...

Arizona League

August 14, 2019 11:42 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 15 3 .833
Cubs2 11 6 .647
Athletics Gold 9 7 .563 5
Diamondbacks 8 9 .471
Cubs1 7 9 .438 7
Giants Black 7 10 .412
Athletics Green 5 12 .294
Angels 5 12 .294
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Indians Blue 13 5 .722
Padres 2 12 5 .706 ½
Dodgers 2 12 7 .632
Reds 9 9 .500 4
White Sox 7 12 .368
Brewers Gold 4 14 .222 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 9 6 .600
Dodgers 1 10 7 .588
Padres 1 9 7 .563 ½
x-Rangers 9 9 .500
Indians Red 9 9 .500
Mariners 6 12 .333
Brewers Blue 6 12 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 4, White Sox 0

Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Padres 1 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Reds at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Royals, 9 p.m.

Angels at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, cancelled

Rangers at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Giants Black at Athletics Gold, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Black, Game 2, TBD

Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

