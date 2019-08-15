Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 15, 2019 12:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 16 3 .842
Cubs2 12 6 .667
Athletics Gold 9 7 .563
Diamondbacks 8 10 .444
Cubs1 7 10 .412 8
Giants Black 7 11 .389
Angels 5 12 .294 10
Athletics Green 5 13 .278 10½
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 13 5 .722
x-Indians Blue 13 5 .722
Dodgers 2 12 7 .632
Reds 9 9 .500 4
White Sox 7 12 .368
Brewers Gold 4 14 .222 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 11 7 .611
Padres 1 10 7 .588 ½
Royals 9 7 .563 1
Indians Red 9 9 .500 2
x-Rangers 9 10 .474
Mariners 7 12 .368
Brewers Blue 6 12 .333 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Padres 1 9, Diamondbacks 6

Cubs2 6, Athletics Green 1

Dodgers 2 4, White Sox 0

Advertisement

Mariners 7, Royals 6

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Dodgers 1 8, Rangers 6

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 3, Giants Black 2

Giants Orange 5, Cubs1 4

Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Padres 1 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Cubs1 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Reds at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Royals, 9 p.m.

Angels at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, cancelled

Rangers at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Giants Black at Athletics Gold, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Black, Game 2, TBD

Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|15 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1945: WWII ends with Japanese surrender on V-J Day