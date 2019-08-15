Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 16 3 .842 — Cubs2 12 6 .667 3½ Athletics Gold 10 7 .588 5 Diamondbacks 8 10 .444 7½ Cubs1 7 10 .412 8 Giants Black 7 11 .389 8½ Athletics Green 5 13 .278 10½ Angels 5 13 .278 10½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 13 5 .722 — x-Indians Blue 13 5 .722 — Dodgers 2 12 7 .632 1½ Reds 9 9 .500 4 White Sox 7 12 .368 6½ Brewers Gold 4 14 .222 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 1 11 7 .611 — Padres 1 10 7 .588 ½ Royals 9 7 .563 1 Indians Red 9 9 .500 2 x-Rangers 9 10 .474 2½ Mariners 7 12 .368 4½ Brewers Blue 6 12 .333 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Padres 1 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Reds at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Royals, 9 p.m.

Angels at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, cancelled

Rangers at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Giants Black at Athletics Gold, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Black, Game 2, TBD

Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

