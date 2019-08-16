Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|16
|3
|.842
|—
|Cubs2
|13
|6
|.684
|3
|Athletics Gold
|10
|8
|.556
|5½
|Diamondbacks
|8
|10
|.444
|7½
|Cubs1
|7
|10
|.412
|8
|Giants Black
|7
|11
|.389
|8½
|Athletics Green
|5
|13
|.278
|10½
|Angels
|5
|13
|.278
|10½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|x-Indians Blue
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Dodgers 2
|12
|7
|.632
|1½
|Reds
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|White Sox
|7
|13
|.350
|7
|Brewers Gold
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers 1
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Padres 1
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Royals
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Indians Red
|9
|10
|.474
|2½
|x-Rangers
|9
|11
|.450
|3
|Mariners
|7
|12
|.368
|4½
|Brewers Blue
|7
|12
|.368
|4½
___
Padres 1 3, White Sox 2
Diamondbacks 5, Cubs1 4
Reds 12, Padres 2 0
Royals 11, Indians Red 5
Athletics Green 13, Angels 5
Brewers Gold 4, Indians Blue 2
Athletics Green at Cubs2, cancelled
Brewers Blue 9, Rangers 8
Cubs2 5, Athletics Gold 3
Giants Black at Athletics Gold, Game 1, 8 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Giants Black, Game 2, TBD
Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Angels at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Angels, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
