The Associated Press
 
Arizona League

August 16, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 16 3 .842
Cubs2 13 6 .684 3
Athletics Gold 10 8 .556
Diamondbacks 8 10 .444
Cubs1 7 10 .412 8
Giants Black 7 11 .389
Athletics Green 5 13 .278 10½
Angels 5 13 .278 10½
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 13 5 .722
x-Indians Blue 13 5 .722
Dodgers 2 12 7 .632
Reds 9 9 .500 4
White Sox 7 13 .350 7
Brewers Gold 4 14 .222 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 11 7 .611
Padres 1 11 7 .611
Royals 10 7 .588 ½
Indians Red 9 10 .474
x-Rangers 9 11 .450 3
Mariners 7 12 .368
Brewers Blue 7 12 .368

___

Thursday’s Games

Padres 1 3, White Sox 2

Diamondbacks 5, Cubs1 4

Reds 12, Padres 2 0

Royals 11, Indians Red 5

Athletics Green 13, Angels 5

Brewers Gold 4, Indians Blue 2

Athletics Green at Cubs2, cancelled

Brewers Blue 9, Rangers 8

Cubs2 5, Athletics Gold 3

Friday’s Games

Giants Black at Athletics Gold, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Black, Game 2, TBD

Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

