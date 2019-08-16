Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 16 3 .842 — Cubs2 13 6 .684 3 Athletics Gold 10 8 .556 5½ Diamondbacks 9 10 .474 7 Giants Black 7 11 .389 8½ Cubs1 7 11 .389 8½ Athletics Green 6 13 .316 10 Angels 5 14 .263 11 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 13 6 .684 — x-Indians Blue 13 6 .684 — Dodgers 2 12 7 .632 1 Reds 10 9 .526 3 White Sox 7 13 .350 6½ Brewers Gold 5 14 .263 8 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 1 11 7 .611 — Padres 1 11 7 .611 — Royals 10 7 .588 ½ Indians Red 9 10 .474 2½ x-Rangers 9 11 .450 3 Mariners 7 12 .368 4½ Brewers Blue 7 12 .368 4½

___

Thursday’s Games

Padres 1 3, White Sox 2

Diamondbacks 5, Cubs1 4

Reds 12, Padres 2 0

Royals 11, Indians Red 5

Athletics Green 13, Angels 5

Brewers Gold 4, Indians Blue 2

Athletics Green at Cubs2, cancelled

Brewers Blue 9, Rangers 8

Cubs2 5, Athletics Gold 3

Friday’s Games

Giants Black at Athletics Gold, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Black, Game 2, TBD

Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

