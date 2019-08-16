Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 16, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 16 3 .842
Cubs2 13 6 .684 3
Athletics Gold 10 8 .556
Diamondbacks 9 10 .474 7
Giants Black 7 11 .389
Cubs1 7 11 .389
Athletics Green 6 13 .316 10
Angels 5 14 .263 11
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 13 6 .684
x-Indians Blue 13 6 .684
Dodgers 2 12 7 .632 1
Reds 10 9 .526 3
White Sox 7 13 .350
Brewers Gold 5 14 .263 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 11 7 .611
Padres 1 11 7 .611
Royals 10 7 .588 ½
Indians Red 9 10 .474
x-Rangers 9 11 .450 3
Mariners 7 12 .368
Brewers Blue 7 12 .368

___

Friday’s Games

Giants Black at Athletics Gold, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Black, Game 2, TBD

Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dodgers 1 at Royals, ppd.

Reds at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Royals at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

