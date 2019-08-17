Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|16
|3
|.842
|—
|Cubs2
|13
|6
|.684
|3
|Athletics Gold
|10
|9
|.526
|6
|Diamondbacks
|9
|10
|.474
|7
|Giants Black
|8
|11
|.421
|8
|Cubs1
|7
|11
|.389
|8½
|Athletics Green
|6
|14
|.300
|10½
|Angels
|5
|14
|.263
|11
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|x-Indians Blue
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Dodgers 2
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|Reds
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|White Sox
|7
|13
|.350
|7
|Brewers Gold
|5
|15
|.250
|9
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Dodgers 1
|11
|8
|.579
|½
|Padres 1
|11
|8
|.579
|½
|Indians Red
|10
|10
|.500
|2
|x-Rangers
|9
|11
|.450
|3
|Brewers Blue
|8
|12
|.400
|4
|Mariners
|7
|13
|.350
|5
___
Giants Black 5, Athletics Gold 3, 7 innings
Athletics Gold at Giants Black, Game 2, TBD
Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue 6, Padres 1 5
Royals 5, Mariners 1
Angels at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Reds 5, Dodgers 2 2
Brewers Blue 4, Dodgers 1 3
Indians Red 7, Athletics Green 3
Padres 2 4, Brewers Gold 2
Diamondbacks at Angels, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Royals, ppd.
Reds at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Royals at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.