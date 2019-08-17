Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 17, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 16 3 .842
Cubs2 13 6 .684 3
Athletics Gold 10 9 .526 6
Diamondbacks 9 10 .474 7
Giants Black 8 11 .421 8
Cubs1 7 12 .368 9
Angels 6 14 .300 10½
Athletics Green 6 14 .300 10½
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 14 6 .700
x-Indians Blue 14 6 .700
Dodgers 2 12 8 .600 2
Reds 11 9 .550 3
White Sox 7 13 .350 7
Brewers Gold 5 15 .250 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 11 7 .611
Dodgers 1 11 8 .579 ½
Padres 1 11 8 .579 ½
Indians Red 10 10 .500 2
x-Rangers 9 11 .450 3
Brewers Blue 8 12 .400 4
Mariners 7 13 .350 5

___

Friday’s Games

Giants Black 5, Athletics Gold 3, 7 innings

Giants Black 3, Athletics Gold 2, 7 innings

Cubs2 8, Giants Orange 5

Indians Blue 6, Padres 1 5

Royals 5, Mariners 1

Angels 7, Cubs1 4, 10 innings

Reds 5, Dodgers 2 2

Brewers Blue 4, Dodgers 1 3

Indians Red 7, Athletics Green 3

Padres 2 4, Brewers Gold 2

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dodgers 1 at Royals, ppd.

Reds at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Royals at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

