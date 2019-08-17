Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 16 4 .800 — Cubs2 14 6 .700 2 Athletics Gold 10 10 .500 6 Giants Black 10 11 .476 6½ Diamondbacks 9 10 .474 6½ Cubs1 7 12 .368 8½ Angels 6 14 .300 10 Athletics Green 6 15 .286 10½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 14 6 .700 — x-Indians Blue 14 6 .700 — Dodgers 2 12 8 .600 2 Reds 12 9 .571 2½ White Sox 7 14 .333 7½ Brewers Gold 5 15 .250 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Royals 11 7 .611 — Dodgers 1 11 8 .579 ½ Padres 1 11 8 .579 ½ Indians Red 10 10 .500 2 x-Rangers 9 11 .450 3 Brewers Blue 8 12 .400 4 Mariners 7 13 .350 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Reds 8, White Sox 1

Dodgers 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black 2, Athletics Green 0

Mariners at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dodgers 1 at Royals, ppd.

Reds at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Royals at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dodgers 1 at Dodgers 2, 1 p.m.

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Royals at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

