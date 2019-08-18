Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 17 4 .810 — Cubs2 14 7 .667 3 Athletics Gold 10 11 .476 7 Giants Black 10 11 .476 7 Diamondbacks 9 11 .450 7½ Cubs1 8 12 .400 8½ Angels 7 14 .333 10 Athletics Green 6 15 .286 11 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 14 6 .700 — x-Indians Blue 14 7 .667 ½ Dodgers 2 13 8 .619 1½ Reds 12 9 .571 2½ White Sox 7 14 .333 7½ Brewers Gold 5 16 .238 9½ West Division W L Pct. GB Royals 11 7 .611 — Dodgers 1 12 8 .600 — Padres 1 11 8 .579 ½ Indians Red 11 10 .524 1½ Brewers Blue 9 12 .429 3½ x-Rangers 9 12 .429 3½ Mariners 7 14 .333 5½

Saturday’s Games

Angels 8, Diamondbacks 4

Cubs1 2, Athletics Gold 0

Dodgers 2 10, Indians Blue 4

Reds 8, White Sox 1

Dodgers 1 12, Brewers Gold 9

Brewers Blue 8, Rangers 5

Giants Black 2, Athletics Green 0

Indians Red 5, Mariners 4

Giants Orange 6, Cubs2 3

Sunday’s Games

Dodgers 1 at Royals, ppd.

Reds at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Royals at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dodgers 1 at Dodgers 2, 1 p.m.

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Royals at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

