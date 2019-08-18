Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 18, 2019 12:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 17 4 .810
Cubs2 14 7 .667 3
Athletics Gold 10 11 .476 7
Giants Black 10 11 .476 7
Diamondbacks 9 11 .450
Cubs1 8 12 .400
Angels 7 14 .333 10
Athletics Green 6 15 .286 11
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 14 6 .700
x-Indians Blue 14 7 .667 ½
Dodgers 2 13 8 .619
Reds 12 9 .571
White Sox 7 14 .333
Brewers Gold 5 16 .238
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 11 7 .611
Dodgers 1 12 8 .600
Padres 1 11 8 .579 ½
Indians Red 11 10 .524
Brewers Blue 9 12 .429
x-Rangers 9 12 .429
Mariners 7 14 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Angels 8, Diamondbacks 4

Cubs1 2, Athletics Gold 0

Dodgers 2 10, Indians Blue 4

Advertisement

Reds 8, White Sox 1

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Dodgers 1 12, Brewers Gold 9

Brewers Blue 8, Rangers 5

Giants Black 2, Athletics Green 0

Indians Red 5, Mariners 4

Giants Orange 6, Cubs2 3

Sunday’s Games

Dodgers 1 at Royals, ppd.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Reds at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Royals at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dodgers 1 at Dodgers 2, 1 p.m.

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Royals at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US