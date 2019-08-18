Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|17
|4
|.810
|—
|Cubs2
|14
|7
|.667
|3
|Athletics Gold
|10
|11
|.476
|7
|Giants Black
|10
|11
|.476
|7
|Diamondbacks
|9
|11
|.450
|7½
|Cubs1
|8
|12
|.400
|8½
|Angels
|7
|14
|.333
|10
|Athletics Green
|6
|15
|.286
|11
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|x-Indians Blue
|14
|7
|.667
|½
|Dodgers 2
|13
|8
|.619
|1½
|Reds
|12
|9
|.571
|2½
|White Sox
|7
|14
|.333
|7½
|Brewers Gold
|5
|16
|.238
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Dodgers 1
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Padres 1
|11
|8
|.579
|½
|Indians Red
|11
|10
|.524
|1½
|Brewers Blue
|9
|12
|.429
|3½
|x-Rangers
|9
|12
|.429
|3½
|Mariners
|7
|14
|.333
|5½
___
Dodgers 1 at Royals, 8 p.m.
Reds at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Royals at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Dodgers 2, 1 p.m.
Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Royals at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Angels, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Reds at Angels, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled
Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.