The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Arizona League

August 19, 2019 1:42 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 17 5 .773
Cubs2 14 7 .667
Diamondbacks 10 11 .476
Athletics Gold 10 11 .476
Giants Black 10 11 .476
Cubs1 8 12 .400 8
Angels 7 14 .333
Athletics Green 6 15 .286 10½
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 15 6 .714
x-Indians Blue 14 8 .636
Dodgers 2 14 8 .636
Reds 12 9 .571 3
White Sox 8 14 .364
Brewers Gold 6 16 .273
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 14 8 .636
Royals 11 9 .550 2
Padres 1 11 9 .550 2
Indians Red 11 11 .500 3
Brewers Blue 10 12 .455 4
x-Rangers 9 13 .409 5
Mariners 7 15 .318 7

___

Sunday’s Games

Dodgers 1 13, Royals 12, 11 innings

Reds 9, Giants Black 6, 10 innings

Brewers Blue 9, Indians Red 4

White Sox 5, Mariners 1

Dodgers 1 2, Royals 1

Dodgers 2 6, Rangers 5

Brewers Gold 5, Padres 1 1

Padres 2 7, Indians Blue 0

Diamondbacks 8, Giants Orange 4

Monday’s Games

Dodgers 1 at Dodgers 2, 1 p.m.

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Royals at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Angels, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled

Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

