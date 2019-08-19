Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 17 5 .773 — Cubs2 14 7 .667 2½ Diamondbacks 10 11 .476 6½ Athletics Gold 10 11 .476 6½ Giants Black 10 11 .476 6½ Cubs1 8 12 .400 8 Angels 7 14 .333 9½ Athletics Green 6 15 .286 10½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 15 6 .714 — x-Indians Blue 14 8 .636 1½ Dodgers 2 14 8 .636 1½ Reds 12 9 .571 3 White Sox 8 14 .364 7½ Brewers Gold 6 16 .273 9½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 1 14 8 .636 — Royals 11 9 .550 2 Padres 1 11 9 .550 2 Indians Red 11 11 .500 3 Brewers Blue 10 12 .455 4 x-Rangers 9 13 .409 5 Mariners 7 15 .318 7

Sunday’s Games

Dodgers 1 13, Royals 12, 11 innings

Reds 9, Giants Black 6, 10 innings

Brewers Blue 9, Indians Red 4

White Sox 5, Mariners 1

Dodgers 1 2, Royals 1

Dodgers 2 6, Rangers 5

Brewers Gold 5, Padres 1 1

Padres 2 7, Indians Blue 0

Diamondbacks 8, Giants Orange 4

Monday’s Games

Dodgers 1 at Dodgers 2, 1 p.m.

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Royals at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Angels, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled

Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

