Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|17
|5
|.773
|—
|Cubs2
|14
|7
|.667
|2½
|Diamondbacks
|10
|11
|.476
|6½
|Athletics Gold
|10
|11
|.476
|6½
|Giants Black
|10
|11
|.476
|6½
|Cubs1
|8
|12
|.400
|8
|Angels
|7
|14
|.333
|9½
|Athletics Green
|6
|15
|.286
|10½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|x-Indians Blue
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Dodgers 2
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Reds
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|White Sox
|8
|14
|.364
|7½
|Brewers Gold
|6
|16
|.273
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers 1
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Royals
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Padres 1
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Indians Red
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|Brewers Blue
|10
|12
|.455
|4
|x-Rangers
|9
|13
|.409
|5
|Mariners
|7
|15
|.318
|7
Dodgers 1 13, Royals 12, 11 innings
Reds 9, Giants Black 6, 10 innings
Brewers Blue 9, Indians Red 4
White Sox 5, Mariners 1
Dodgers 1 2, Royals 1
Dodgers 2 6, Rangers 5
Brewers Gold 5, Padres 1 1
Padres 2 7, Indians Blue 0
Diamondbacks 8, Giants Orange 4
Dodgers 1 at Dodgers 2, 1 p.m.
Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Royals at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Angels, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Reds at Angels, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled
Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
