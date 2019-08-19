Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 19, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 17 5 .773
Cubs2 14 7 .667
Diamondbacks 10 11 .476
Athletics Gold 10 11 .476
Giants Black 10 12 .455 7
Cubs1 8 12 .400 8
Angels 7 14 .333
Athletics Green 6 15 .286 10½
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 15 6 .714
x-Indians Blue 14 8 .636
Dodgers 2 14 9 .609 2
Reds 13 9 .591
White Sox 8 14 .364
Brewers Gold 6 16 .273
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 15 8 .652
Royals 11 9 .550
Padres 1 11 9 .550
Indians Red 11 11 .500
Brewers Blue 10 12 .455
x-Rangers 9 13 .409
Mariners 7 15 .318

___

Monday’s Games

Dodgers 1 4, Dodgers 2 0

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Royals at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 3, Padres 1 0

Mariners at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Angels, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled

Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Athletics Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Royals, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Athletics Green, cancelled

Padres 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Mariners, 9 p.m.

