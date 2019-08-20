Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|18
|5
|.783
|—
|Cubs2
|14
|8
|.636
|3½
|Athletics Gold
|11
|11
|.500
|6½
|Diamondbacks
|10
|11
|.476
|7
|Giants Black
|10
|12
|.455
|7½
|Cubs1
|8
|13
|.381
|9
|Angels
|7
|14
|.333
|10
|Athletics Green
|6
|15
|.286
|11
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|x-Indians Blue
|14
|8
|.636
|2
|Dodgers 2
|14
|9
|.609
|2½
|Reds
|13
|9
|.591
|3
|White Sox
|8
|15
|.348
|8½
|Brewers Gold
|6
|16
|.273
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers 1
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Royals
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Padres 1
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Indians Red
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|Brewers Blue
|10
|12
|.455
|4½
|x-Rangers
|10
|13
|.435
|5
|Mariners
|7
|16
|.304
|8
___
Dodgers 1 4, Dodgers 2 0
Giants Orange 9, Cubs1 4
Royals 7, White Sox 3
Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 3, Padres 1 0
Athletics Gold 3, Mariners 1
Giants Black at Angels, 9 p.m.
Rangers 12, Cubs2 2
Diamondbacks at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Reds at Angels, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled
Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Reds at Royals, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Angels at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Athletics Green, cancelled
Padres 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.