Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 18 5 .783 — Cubs2 14 8 .636 3½ Athletics Gold 11 11 .500 6½ Diamondbacks 10 11 .476 7 Giants Black 10 12 .455 7½ Cubs1 8 13 .381 9 Angels 7 14 .333 10 Athletics Green 6 15 .286 11 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 16 6 .727 — x-Indians Blue 14 8 .636 2 Dodgers 2 14 9 .609 2½ Reds 13 9 .591 3 White Sox 8 15 .348 8½ Brewers Gold 6 16 .273 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 1 15 8 .652 — Royals 12 9 .571 2 Padres 1 11 10 .524 3 Indians Red 11 11 .500 3½ Brewers Blue 10 12 .455 4½ x-Rangers 10 13 .435 5 Mariners 7 16 .304 8

Monday’s Games

Dodgers 1 4, Dodgers 2 0

Giants Orange 9, Cubs1 4

Royals 7, White Sox 3

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 3, Padres 1 0

Athletics Gold 3, Mariners 1

Giants Black at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers 12, Cubs2 2

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Angels, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled

Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Athletics Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Royals, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Athletics Green, cancelled

Padres 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Mariners, 9 p.m.

