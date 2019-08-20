Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 20, 2019 1:23 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 18 5 .783
Cubs2 14 8 .636
Diamondbacks 11 11 .500
Athletics Gold 11 11 .500
Giants Black 10 13 .435 8
Cubs1 8 13 .381 9
Angels 8 14 .364
Athletics Green 6 16 .273 11½
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 16 6 .727
x-Indians Blue 14 8 .636 2
Dodgers 2 14 9 .609
Reds 13 9 .591 3
White Sox 8 15 .348
Brewers Gold 6 16 .273 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 15 8 .652
Royals 12 9 .571 2
Padres 1 11 10 .524 3
Indians Red 11 11 .500
Brewers Blue 10 12 .455
x-Rangers 10 13 .435 5
Mariners 7 16 .304 8

___

Monday’s Games

Dodgers 1 4, Dodgers 2 0

Giants Orange 9, Cubs1 4

Royals 7, White Sox 3

Diamondbacks 9, Athletics Green 5

Padres 2 3, Padres 1 0

Athletics Gold 3, Mariners 1

Angels 12, Giants Black 7

Rangers 12, Cubs2 2

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Angels, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled

Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Athletics Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Royals, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Athletics Green, cancelled

Padres 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Mariners, 9 p.m.

