Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|18
|5
|.783
|—
|Cubs2
|14
|8
|.636
|3½
|Diamondbacks
|11
|12
|.478
|7
|Athletics Gold
|11
|12
|.478
|7
|Giants Black
|10
|13
|.435
|8
|Cubs1
|8
|13
|.381
|9
|Angels
|8
|14
|.364
|9½
|Athletics Green
|7
|16
|.304
|11
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|x-Indians Blue
|14
|8
|.636
|2
|Dodgers 2
|14
|9
|.609
|2½
|Reds
|13
|9
|.591
|3
|White Sox
|8
|15
|.348
|8½
|Brewers Gold
|6
|16
|.273
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers 1
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Royals
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Padres 1
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Brewers Blue
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|Indians Red
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|x-Rangers
|11
|13
|.458
|4½
|Mariners
|7
|16
|.304
|8
___
Athletics Green 4, Diamondbacks 1
Cubs2 11, Cubs1 5
Angels 5, Reds 4, 11 innings
Padres 2 10, Indians Blue 2
White Sox 8, Brewers Gold 7
Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled
Padres 1 10, Royals 2
Rangers 4, Indians Red 2
Brewers Blue 7, Athletics Gold 2
Athletics Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Reds at Royals, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Angels at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Athletics Green, cancelled
Padres 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Angels at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Cubs1, cancelled
Mariners at Reds, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.