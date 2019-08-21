Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 21, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 18 5 .783
Cubs2 14 8 .636
Diamondbacks 11 12 .478 7
Athletics Gold 11 12 .478 7
Giants Black 10 13 .435 8
Cubs1 8 13 .381 9
Angels 8 14 .364
Athletics Green 7 16 .304 11
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 16 6 .727
x-Indians Blue 14 8 .636 2
Dodgers 2 14 9 .609
Reds 13 9 .591 3
White Sox 8 15 .348
Brewers Gold 6 16 .273 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 15 8 .652
Royals 12 9 .571 2
Padres 1 11 10 .524 3
Brewers Blue 11 12 .478 4
Indians Red 11 12 .478 4
x-Rangers 11 13 .458
Mariners 7 16 .304 8

Tuesday’s Games

Athletics Green 4, Diamondbacks 1

Cubs2 11, Cubs1 5

Angels 5, Reds 4, 11 innings

Padres 2 10, Indians Blue 2

White Sox 8, Brewers Gold 7

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled

Padres 1 10, Royals 2

Rangers 4, Indians Red 2

Brewers Blue 7, Athletics Gold 2

Wednesday’s Games

Athletics Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Royals, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Athletics Green, cancelled

Padres 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Angels at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs1, cancelled

Mariners at Reds, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

