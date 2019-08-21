Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Athletics Gold
|11
|12
|.478
|Cubs2
|15
|8
|.652
|Giants Orange
|18
|5
|.783
|Angels
|9
|14
|.391
|Athletics Green
|7
|16
|.304
|Giants Black
|10
|13
|.435
|Diamondbacks
|11
|12
|.478
|Cubs1
|8
|14
|.364
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|White Sox
|9
|15
|.375
|Brewers Gold
|6
|17
|.261
|Reds
|13
|10
|.565
|Padres 2
|17
|6
|.739
|Indians Blue
|14
|9
|.609
|Dodgers 2
|14
|9
|.609
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brewers Blue
|11
|12
|.478
|Mariners
|7
|16
|.304
|Padres 1
|12
|10
|.545
|Indians Red
|11
|12
|.478
|Dodgers 1
|15
|8
|.652
|Rangers
|11
|13
|.458
|Royals
|12
|10
|.545
___
Athletics Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Reds at Royals, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Angels at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Athletics Green, cancelled
Padres 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Angels at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Cubs1, cancelled
Mariners at Reds, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Indians Blue, 1:30 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Royals, ppd.
Royals at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.
White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
