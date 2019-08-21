Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Athletics Gold 11 12 .478 Cubs2 15 8 .652 Giants Orange 18 5 .783 Angels 9 14 .391 Athletics Green 7 16 .304 Giants Black 10 13 .435 Diamondbacks 11 12 .478 Cubs1 8 14 .364 Central Division W L Pct. GB White Sox 9 15 .375 Brewers Gold 6 17 .261 Reds 13 10 .565 Padres 2 17 6 .739 Indians Blue 14 9 .609 Dodgers 2 14 9 .609 West Division W L Pct. GB Brewers Blue 11 12 .478 Mariners 7 16 .304 Padres 1 12 10 .545 Indians Red 11 12 .478 Dodgers 1 15 8 .652 Rangers 11 13 .458 Royals 12 10 .545

___

Wednesday’s Games

Athletics Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Royals, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Athletics Green, cancelled

Padres 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Angels at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs1, cancelled

Mariners at Reds, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Indians Red at Indians Blue, 1:30 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Royals, ppd.

Royals at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

