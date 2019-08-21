Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 21, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Athletics Gold 11 12 .478
Cubs2 15 8 .652
Giants Orange 18 5 .783
Angels 9 14 .391
Athletics Green 7 16 .304
Giants Black 10 13 .435
Diamondbacks 11 12 .478
Cubs1 8 14 .364
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
White Sox 9 15 .375
Brewers Gold 6 17 .261
Reds 13 10 .565
Padres 2 17 6 .739
Indians Blue 14 9 .609
Dodgers 2 14 9 .609
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Brewers Blue 11 12 .478
Mariners 7 16 .304
Padres 1 12 10 .545
Indians Red 11 12 .478
Dodgers 1 15 8 .652
Rangers 11 13 .458
Royals 12 10 .545

___

Wednesday’s Games

Athletics Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Royals, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Athletics Green, cancelled

Padres 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Angels at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs1, cancelled

Mariners at Reds, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Indians Red at Indians Blue, 1:30 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Royals, ppd.

Royals at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

