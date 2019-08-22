Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Arizona League

August 22, 2019 12:59 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 19 5 .792
Cubs2 16 8 .667 3
Athletics Gold 12 12 .500 7
Diamondbacks 11 12 .478
Giants Black 11 13 .458 8
Angels 10 14 .417 9
Cubs1 8 15 .348 10½
Athletics Green 7 17 .292 12
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 18 6 .750
x-Indians Blue 15 9 .625 3
Reds 14 10 .583 4
Dodgers 2 14 10 .583 4
White Sox 9 15 .375 9
Brewers Gold 6 18 .250 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 15 9 .625
Padres 1 13 10 .565
Royals 12 11 .522
Brewers Blue 11 13 .458 4
Indians Red 11 13 .458 4
x-Rangers 11 13 .458 4
Mariners 7 17 .292 8

x-First Half Winner

___

Wednesday’s Games

Athletics Gold 16, Athletics Green 1

Cubs2 10, Dodgers 2 2

Reds 3, Royals 0

Indians Blue 10, Brewers Blue 7

Angels 4, Indians Red 2

Padres 1 6, Dodgers 1 5

Giants Black 5, Brewers Gold 4, 10 innings

Athletics Green at Athletics Green, cancelled

Padres 2 5, Cubs1 2

Giants Orange 7, Mariners 2

Thursday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Angels at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs1, cancelled

Mariners at Reds, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Indians Red at Indians Blue, 1:30 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Royals, ppd.

Royals at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

