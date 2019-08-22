Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|19
|5
|.792
|—
|Cubs2
|16
|8
|.667
|3
|Athletics Gold
|12
|12
|.500
|7
|Diamondbacks
|11
|12
|.478
|7½
|Giants Black
|11
|13
|.458
|8
|Angels
|10
|14
|.417
|9
|Cubs1
|8
|15
|.348
|10½
|Athletics Green
|7
|17
|.292
|12
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|x-Indians Blue
|15
|9
|.625
|3
|Reds
|14
|10
|.583
|4
|Dodgers 2
|14
|10
|.583
|4
|White Sox
|9
|15
|.375
|9
|Brewers Gold
|6
|18
|.250
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers 1
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Padres 1
|13
|10
|.565
|1½
|Royals
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|Brewers Blue
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|Indians Red
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|x-Rangers
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|Mariners
|7
|17
|.292
|8
x-First Half Winner
___
Athletics Gold 16, Athletics Green 1
Cubs2 10, Dodgers 2 2
Reds 3, Royals 0
Indians Blue 10, Brewers Blue 7
Angels 4, Indians Red 2
Padres 1 6, Dodgers 1 5
Giants Black 5, Brewers Gold 4, 10 innings
Athletics Green at Athletics Green, cancelled
Padres 2 5, Cubs1 2
Giants Orange 7, Mariners 2
Diamondbacks at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Angels at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Cubs1, cancelled
Mariners at Reds, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Indians Blue, 1:30 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Royals, ppd.
Royals at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.
White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
