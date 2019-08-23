Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 23, 2019 1:24 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 20 5 .800
Cubs2 16 9 .640 4
Diamondbacks 12 12 .500
Athletics Gold 12 13 .480 8
Giants Black 11 14 .440 9
Angels 11 14 .440 9
Cubs1 8 16 .333 11½
Athletics Green 8 17 .320 12
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 18 6 .750
Reds 15 10 .600
Dodgers 2 15 10 .600
x-Indians Blue 15 10 .600
White Sox 10 15 .400
Brewers Gold 6 19 .240 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 16 9 .640
Padres 1 13 10 .565 2
Royals 12 11 .522 3
x-Rangers 12 13 .480 4
Brewers Blue 11 14 .440 5
Indians Red 11 14 .440 5
Mariners 7 18 .280 9

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Thursday’s Games

Diamondbacks 6, Brewers Gold 5

Giants Orange 8, Cubs2 5

Dodgers 2 10, Indians Red 8

Angels 4, Athletics Gold 2, 10 innings

Dodgers 1 9, Indians Blue 8, 10 innings

White Sox 16, Brewers Blue 15, 10 innings

Athletics Green 12, Cubs1 11

Reds 9, Mariners 6

Rangers 2, Giants Black 1

Athletics Gold at Cubs1, cancelled

Friday’s Games

Indians Red at Indians Blue, 1:30 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Royals, ppd.

Royals at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Angels at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Cubs2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

