Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|20
|5
|.800
|—
|Cubs2
|16
|9
|.640
|4
|Athletics Gold
|12
|13
|.480
|8
|Diamondbacks
|12
|14
|.462
|8½
|Giants Black
|11
|14
|.440
|9
|Angels
|11
|14
|.440
|9
|Cubs1
|8
|16
|.333
|11½
|Athletics Green
|8
|17
|.320
|12
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Reds
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|Dodgers 2
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|x-Indians Blue
|15
|11
|.577
|4
|White Sox
|10
|15
|.400
|8½
|Brewers Gold
|6
|19
|.240
|12½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers 1
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Padres 1
|13
|10
|.565
|2
|Royals
|14
|11
|.560
|2
|x-Rangers
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Indians Red
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Brewers Blue
|11
|14
|.440
|5
|Mariners
|7
|18
|.280
|9
x-First Half Winner
Indians Red 7, Indians Blue 2
Royals 9, Diamondbacks 6
Royals 3, Diamondbacks 1, 7 innings
White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Angels at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.
Cubs2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Reds, 1 p.m.
Cubs2 at Cubs1, 4 p.m.
Indians Red at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Royals, 9 p.m.
