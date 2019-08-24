Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 24, 2019 12:10 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 20 5 .800
Cubs2 16 9 .640 4
Athletics Gold 12 13 .480 8
Diamondbacks 12 14 .462
Giants Black 11 14 .440 9
Angels 11 14 .440 9
Cubs1 8 16 .333 11½
Athletics Green 8 17 .320 12
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 18 6 .750
Reds 15 10 .600
Dodgers 2 15 10 .600
x-Indians Blue 15 11 .577 4
White Sox 10 15 .400
Brewers Gold 6 19 .240 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 16 9 .640
Padres 1 13 10 .565 2
Royals 14 11 .560 2
x-Rangers 12 13 .480 4
Indians Red 12 14 .462
Brewers Blue 11 14 .440 5
Mariners 7 18 .280 9

x-First Half Winner

Friday’s Games

Indians Red 7, Indians Blue 2

Royals 9, Diamondbacks 6

Royals 3, Diamondbacks 1, 7 innings

White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue 2, Giants Black 1

Padres 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 5, Giants Orange 0

Rangers 8, Dodgers 1 1

Saturday’s Games

Angels at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Cubs2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Reds, 1 p.m.

Cubs2 at Cubs1, 4 p.m.

Indians Red at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Royals, 9 p.m.

