Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 20 5 .800 — Cubs2 16 9 .640 4 Athletics Gold 12 13 .480 8 Diamondbacks 12 14 .462 8½ Giants Black 11 14 .440 9 Angels 11 14 .440 9 Cubs1 8 16 .333 11½ Athletics Green 8 17 .320 12 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 18 6 .750 — Reds 15 10 .600 3½ Dodgers 2 15 10 .600 3½ x-Indians Blue 15 11 .577 4 White Sox 10 15 .400 8½ Brewers Gold 6 19 .240 12½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 1 16 9 .640 — Padres 1 13 10 .565 2 Royals 14 11 .560 2 x-Rangers 12 13 .480 4 Indians Red 12 14 .462 4½ Brewers Blue 11 14 .440 5 Mariners 7 18 .280 9

x-First Half Winner

Friday’s Games

Indians Red 7, Indians Blue 2

Royals 9, Diamondbacks 6

Royals 3, Diamondbacks 1, 7 innings

Reds 9, White Sox 8

Brewers Gold 10, Dodgers 2 9, 10 innings

Brewers Blue 2, Giants Black 1

Padres 1 6, Mariners 4

Padres 2 5, Giants Orange 0

Rangers 8, Dodgers 1 1

Saturday’s Games

Angels at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Cubs2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Reds, 1 p.m.

Cubs2 at Cubs1, 4 p.m.

Indians Red at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Royals, 9 p.m.

