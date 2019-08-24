Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|Cubs2
|16
|9
|.640
|3½
|Diamondbacks
|13
|14
|.481
|7½
|Athletics Gold
|12
|13
|.480
|7½
|Angels
|11
|15
|.423
|9
|Giants Black
|11
|15
|.423
|9
|Cubs1
|8
|16
|.333
|11
|Athletics Green
|8
|17
|.320
|11½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Reds
|16
|10
|.615
|3½
|Dodgers 2
|15
|11
|.577
|4½
|x-Indians Blue
|15
|11
|.577
|4½
|White Sox
|10
|16
|.385
|9½
|Brewers Gold
|7
|19
|.269
|12½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers 1
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Padres 1
|14
|10
|.583
|1
|Royals
|14
|11
|.560
|1½
|x-Rangers
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Brewers Blue
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|Indians Red
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|Mariners
|7
|19
|.269
|9
___
x-First Half Winner
___
Diamondbacks 7, Angels 1
Cubs2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Reds, 1 p.m.
Cubs2 at Cubs1, 4 p.m.
Indians Red at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Royals, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Dodgers 1, 1:30 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 1:30 p.m.
Mariners at Athletics Green, 1:30 p.m.
Giants Black at Cubs2, 1:30 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 1:30 p.m.
Cubs1 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Reds at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Royals, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled
Padres 2 at Angels, 9 p.m.
