Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 20 6 .769 — Cubs2 16 9 .640 3½ Diamondbacks 13 14 .481 7½ Athletics Gold 12 13 .480 7½ Angels 11 15 .423 9 Giants Black 11 15 .423 9 Cubs1 8 16 .333 11 Athletics Green 8 17 .320 11½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 19 6 .760 — Reds 16 10 .615 3½ Dodgers 2 15 11 .577 4½ x-Indians Blue 15 11 .577 4½ White Sox 10 16 .385 9½ Brewers Gold 7 19 .269 12½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 1 16 10 .615 — Padres 1 14 10 .583 1 Royals 14 11 .560 1½ x-Rangers 13 13 .500 3 Brewers Blue 12 14 .462 4 Indians Red 12 14 .462 4 Mariners 7 19 .269 9

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks 7, Angels 1

Cubs2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Reds, 1 p.m.

Cubs2 at Cubs1, 4 p.m.

Indians Red at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Royals, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indians Blue at Dodgers 1, 1:30 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 1:30 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics Green, 1:30 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs2, 1:30 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 1:30 p.m.

Cubs1 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Reds at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Royals, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled

Padres 2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.