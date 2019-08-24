Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 24, 2019 11:41 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 21 6 .778
Cubs2 16 9 .640 4
Diamondbacks 13 14 .481 8
Athletics Gold 12 13 .480 8
Angels 11 15 .423
Giants Black 11 15 .423
Cubs1 8 16 .333 11½
Athletics Green 8 18 .308 12½
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 19 6 .760
Reds 16 10 .615
Dodgers 2 15 11 .577
x-Indians Blue 15 11 .577
White Sox 10 16 .385
Brewers Gold 7 19 .269 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 16 10 .615
Padres 1 14 10 .583 1
Royals 14 11 .560
x-Rangers 13 13 .500 3
Brewers Blue 12 14 .462 4
Indians Red 12 14 .462 4
Mariners 7 19 .269 9

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks 7, Angels 1

Cubs2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange 3, Athletics Green 0

Padres 2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Reds, 1 p.m.

Cubs2 at Cubs1, 4 p.m.

Indians Red at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Royals, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indians Blue at Dodgers 1, 1:30 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 1:30 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics Green, 1:30 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs2, 1:30 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 1:30 p.m.

Cubs1 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Reds at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Royals, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled

Padres 2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

