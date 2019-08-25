Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 25, 2019 1:10 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 21 6 .778
Cubs2 17 9 .654
Athletics Gold 13 13 .500
Diamondbacks 13 14 .481 8
Angels 11 15 .423
Giants Black 11 16 .407 10
Cubs1 9 16 .360 11
Athletics Green 8 18 .308 12½
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 19 7 .731
Reds 16 10 .615 3
x-Indians Blue 15 11 .577 4
Dodgers 2 15 12 .556
White Sox 11 16 .407
Brewers Gold 7 19 .269 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 17 10 .630
Padres 1 14 11 .560 2
Royals 14 12 .538
x-Rangers 14 13 .519 3
Brewers Blue 12 14 .462
Indians Red 12 14 .462
Mariners 7 20 .259 10

x-First Half Winner

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks 7, Angels 1

Cubs2 15, Padres 1 7

Rangers 5, Royals 4

White Sox 6, Dodgers 2 5, 11 innings

Giants Orange 3, Athletics Green 0

Athletics Gold 15, Padres 2 6

Dodgers 1 4, Mariners 3

Cubs1 8, Giants Black 2

Sunday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Reds, 1 p.m.

Cubs2 at Cubs1, 4 p.m.

Indians Red at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Royals, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 at Indians Red, 1:30 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 1, 1:30 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 1:30 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics Green, 1:30 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs2, 1:30 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 1:30 p.m.

Reds at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Royals, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled

Padres 2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

