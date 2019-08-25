Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 25, 2019 9:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 21 6 .778
Cubs2 18 9 .667 3
Athletics Gold 13 13 .500
Diamondbacks 13 15 .464
Angels 11 15 .423
Giants Black 11 16 .407 10
Cubs1 9 17 .346 11½
Athletics Green 8 18 .308 12½
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 19 7 .731
Reds 17 10 .630
x-Indians Blue 15 11 .577 4
Dodgers 2 15 12 .556
White Sox 11 16 .407
Brewers Gold 7 19 .269 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 17 10 .630
Padres 1 14 11 .560 2
Royals 14 12 .538
x-Rangers 14 13 .519 3
Brewers Blue 12 14 .462
Indians Red 12 14 .462
Mariners 7 20 .259 10

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Sunday’s Games

Reds 11, Diamondbacks 10

Cubs2 8, Cubs1 3

Indians Red at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Royals, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 at Indians Red, 1:30 p.m.

Reds at Padres 1, 1:30 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 1, 1:30 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 1:30 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Royals, 1:30 p.m.

Padres 2 at Angels, 1:30 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics Green, 1:30 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs2, 1:30 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 1:30 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled

Tuesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

