Arizona League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|Cubs2
|18
|9
|.667
|3
|Athletics Gold
|13
|13
|.500
|7½
|Diamondbacks
|13
|15
|.464
|8½
|Angels
|11
|15
|.423
|9½
|Giants Black
|11
|16
|.407
|10
|Cubs1
|9
|17
|.346
|11½
|Athletics Green
|8
|18
|.308
|12½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Reds
|17
|10
|.630
|2½
|x-Indians Blue
|15
|11
|.577
|4
|Dodgers 2
|15
|12
|.556
|4½
|White Sox
|11
|16
|.407
|8½
|Brewers Gold
|7
|19
|.269
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers 1
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Padres 1
|14
|11
|.560
|2
|Royals
|14
|12
|.538
|2½
|x-Rangers
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Brewers Blue
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Indians Red
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Mariners
|7
|20
|.259
|10
Reds 11, Diamondbacks 10
Cubs2 8, Cubs1 3
Indians Red at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Royals, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Indians Red, 1:30 p.m.
Reds at Padres 1, 1:30 p.m.
Indians Blue at Dodgers 1, 1:30 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 1:30 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Royals, 1:30 p.m.
Padres 2 at Angels, 1:30 p.m.
Mariners at Athletics Green, 1:30 p.m.
Giants Black at Cubs2, 1:30 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 1:30 p.m.
Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled
TBD at TBD, TBD
