Arizona League

August 26, 2019 1:11 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 21 6 .778
Cubs2 18 9 .667 3
Athletics Gold 14 13 .519 7
Diamondbacks 13 15 .464
Angels 12 15 .444 9
Giants Black 11 16 .407 10
Cubs1 9 17 .346 11½
Athletics Green 8 19 .296 13
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 20 7 .741
Reds 17 10 .630 3
x-Indians Blue 16 11 .593 4
Dodgers 2 15 12 .556 5
White Sox 11 17 .393
Brewers Gold 7 20 .259 13
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 17 10 .630
Royals 15 12 .556 2
Padres 1 14 12 .538
x-Rangers 14 14 .500
Brewers Blue 13 14 .481 4
Indians Red 12 15 .444 5
Mariners 7 20 .259 10

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Sunday’s Games

Reds 11, Diamondbacks 10

Cubs2 8, Cubs1 3

Athletics Gold 3, Indians Red 0

Padres 2 16, White Sox 11

Angels 5, Brewers Gold 1

Brewers Blue 15, Athletics Green 5

Indians Blue 11, Padres 1 3

Royals 8, Rangers 3

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 at Indians Red, 1:30 p.m.

Reds at Padres 1, 1:30 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 1, 1:30 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 1:30 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Royals, 1:30 p.m.

Padres 2 at Angels, 1:30 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics Green, 1:30 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs2, 1:30 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 1:30 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled

Tuesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

