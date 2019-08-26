Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 21 6 .778 — Cubs2 18 9 .667 3 Athletics Gold 14 13 .519 7 Diamondbacks 13 15 .464 8½ Angels 12 15 .444 9 Giants Black 11 16 .407 10 Cubs1 9 17 .346 11½ Athletics Green 8 19 .296 13 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 20 7 .741 — Reds 17 10 .630 3 x-Indians Blue 16 11 .593 4 Dodgers 2 15 12 .556 5 White Sox 11 17 .393 9½ Brewers Gold 7 20 .259 13 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 1 17 10 .630 — Royals 15 12 .556 2 Padres 1 14 12 .538 2½ x-Rangers 14 14 .500 3½ Brewers Blue 13 14 .481 4 Indians Red 12 15 .444 5 Mariners 7 20 .259 10

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Sunday’s Games

Reds 11, Diamondbacks 10

Cubs2 8, Cubs1 3

Advertisement

Athletics Gold 3, Indians Red 0

Padres 2 16, White Sox 11

Angels 5, Brewers Gold 1

Brewers Blue 15, Athletics Green 5

Indians Blue 11, Padres 1 3

Royals 8, Rangers 3

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 at Indians Red, 1:30 p.m.

Reds at Padres 1, 1:30 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 1, 1:30 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 1:30 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Royals, 1:30 p.m.

Padres 2 at Angels, 1:30 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics Green, 1:30 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs2, 1:30 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 1:30 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled

Tuesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.