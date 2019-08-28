Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 21 7 .750 — Cubs2 18 10 .643 3 Athletics Gold 15 13 .536 6 Diamondbacks 13 15 .464 8 Giants Black 12 16 .429 9 Angels 12 16 .429 9 Cubs1 9 18 .333 11½ Athletics Green 8 20 .286 13 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 21 7 .750 — Reds 17 11 .607 4 x-Indians Blue 16 12 .571 5 Dodgers 2 15 13 .536 6 White Sox 11 17 .393 10 Brewers Gold 8 20 .286 13 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 1 18 10 .643 — Royals 16 12 .571 2 Padres 1 15 12 .556 2½ x-Rangers 14 14 .500 4 Brewers Blue 13 15 .464 5 Indians Red 13 15 .464 5 Mariners 8 20 .286 10

x-First Half Winner

Wednesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, cancelled

TBD at Giants Orange, cancelled

TBD at Padres 2, cancelled

Rangers at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

Friday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

