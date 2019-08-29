Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Cubs2
|18
|10
|.643
|3
|Athletics Gold
|15
|13
|.536
|6
|Diamondbacks
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|Giants Black
|12
|16
|.429
|9
|Angels
|12
|16
|.429
|9
|Cubs1
|9
|18
|.333
|11½
|Athletics Green
|8
|20
|.286
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Reds
|17
|11
|.607
|4
|x-Indians Blue
|16
|12
|.571
|5
|Dodgers 2
|15
|13
|.536
|6
|White Sox
|11
|17
|.393
|10
|Brewers Gold
|8
|20
|.286
|13
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers 1
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Royals
|16
|12
|.571
|2
|Padres 1
|15
|12
|.556
|2½
|x-Rangers
|14
|14
|.500
|4
|Brewers Blue
|13
|15
|.464
|5
|Indians Red
|13
|15
|.464
|5
|Mariners
|8
|20
|.286
|10
___
x-First Half Winner
___
TBD at TBD, cancelled
TBD at Giants Orange, cancelled
TBD at Padres 2, cancelled
Rangers 2, Giants Orange 1
Indians Blue 12, Padres 2 1
TBD at TBD, TBD
TBD at TBD, TBD
