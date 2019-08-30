Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Athletics Gold 15 13 .536 Cubs2 18 10 .643 Giants Orange 21 7 .750 Angels 12 16 .429 Athletics Green 8 20 .286 Giants Black 12 16 .429 Diamondbacks 13 15 .464 Cubs1 9 18 .333 Central Division W L Pct. GB White Sox 11 17 .393 Brewers Gold 8 20 .286 Reds 17 11 .607 Padres 2 21 7 .750 Indians Blue 16 12 .571 Dodgers 2 15 13 .536 West Division W L Pct. GB Brewers Blue 13 15 .464 Mariners 8 20 .286 Padres 1 15 12 .556 Indians Red 13 15 .464 Dodgers 1 18 10 .643 Rangers 14 14 .500 Royals 16 12 .571

___

Thursday’s Games

TBD at TBD, cancelled

Rangers 10, Indians Blue 0

Friday’s Games

TBD at TBD, cancelled

Indians Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

TBD at TBD, cancelled

Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

