The Associated Press
 
Arizona League

August 30, 2019 3:06 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Athletics Gold 15 13 .536
Cubs2 18 10 .643
Giants Orange 21 7 .750
Angels 12 16 .429
Athletics Green 8 20 .286
Giants Black 12 16 .429
Diamondbacks 13 15 .464
Cubs1 9 18 .333
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
White Sox 11 17 .393
Brewers Gold 8 20 .286
Reds 17 11 .607
Padres 2 21 7 .750
Indians Blue 16 12 .571
Dodgers 2 15 13 .536
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Brewers Blue 13 15 .464
Mariners 8 20 .286
Padres 1 15 12 .556
Indians Red 13 15 .464
Dodgers 1 18 10 .643
Rangers 14 14 .500
Royals 16 12 .571

___

Thursday’s Games

TBD at TBD, cancelled

Rangers 10, Indians Blue 0

Friday’s Games

TBD at TBD, cancelled

Indians Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

TBD at TBD, cancelled

Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

