Arizona League

August 31, 2019 7:11 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 21 7 .750
Cubs2 18 10 .643 3
Athletics Gold 15 13 .536 6
Diamondbacks 13 15 .464 8
Giants Black 12 16 .429 9
Angels 12 16 .429 9
Cubs1 9 18 .333 11½
Athletics Green 8 20 .286 13
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 21 7 .750
Reds 17 11 .607 4
x-Indians Blue 16 12 .571 5
Dodgers 2 15 13 .536 6
White Sox 11 17 .393 10
Brewers Gold 8 20 .286 13
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 18 10 .643
Royals 16 12 .571 2
Padres 1 15 12 .556
x-Rangers 14 14 .500 4
Indians Red 13 15 .464 5
Brewers Blue 13 15 .464 5
Mariners 8 20 .286 10

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

TBD at TBD, cancelled

Rangers at Indians Blue, cancelled

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

