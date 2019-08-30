Listen Live Sports

Arrest warrant issued for Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins

August 30, 2019 11:52 am
 
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police have issued an arrest warrant for Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge for harassing communications. .

The Mobile municipal court website indicates a warrant was issued for harassing communications, but does not list other details

TMZ released an audio recording Tuesday in which it says Cousins threatens to shoot Christy West, the mother of their 7-year-old child.

Lakers spokesperson Alison Bogli said Thursday the team had no immediate comment beyond a statement issued Tuesday after learning of the recording .

The Lakers say they “take this claim seriously” and are gathering information and looking into the allegations.

The 6-foot-11, 270-pound Cousins signed with the Lakers last month as a free agent, but the 29-year-old veteran center then tore a knee ligament during a workout earlier this month.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

