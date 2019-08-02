Listen Live Sports

Astros 10, Mariners 2

August 2, 2019 11:28 pm
 
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith rf 4 0 0 0 Sprnger rf 5 1 4 0
J.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 3
Au.Nola 2b 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 5 0 0 0
Do.Sntn dh 2 1 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0
Vglbach 1b 4 1 1 2 Alvarez dh 3 2 2 1
T.Bckhm lf 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 2
K.Sager 3b 2 0 1 0 A.Diaz 1b 4 2 2 1
T.Mrphy c 4 0 1 0 Mldnado c 3 2 1 1
Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 4 1 1 2
Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 35 10 12 10
Seattle 000 002 000— 2
Houston 030 330 01x—10

E_K.Seager (8). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Houston 5. 3B_Springer (3). HR_Vogelbach (26), Altuve (17), Alvarez (13), Correa (14), A.Diaz (7), Maldonado (7), Marisnick (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi L,4-8 4 9 6 6 0 1
McClain 1 2 3 3 1 2
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 1 1
Grotz 2 1 1 1 2 0
Houston
Miley W,10-4 6 3 2 2 5 6
McHugh 2 0 0 0 3 3
Joe.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Gearrin, Grotz.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:57. A_41,444 (41,168).

