Astros 10, Mariners 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. M.Smith rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .234 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 2 2 .251 Nola 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .342 Santana dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .270 Vogelbach 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .234 Beckham lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Seager 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .216 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .266 Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188 Totals 30 2 3 2 8 10

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 5 1 4 0 0 0 .298 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 3 1 0 .302 Brantley lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Alvarez dh 3 2 2 1 1 0 .336 Correa ss 3 1 1 2 1 0 .286 Diaz 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .270 Maldonado c 3 2 1 1 1 2 .218 Marisnick cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .244 Totals 35 10 12 10 4 4

Seattle 000 002 000— 2 3 1 Houston 030 330 01x—10 12 0

E_Seager (8). LOB_Seattle 9, Houston 5. 3B_Springer (3). HR_Vogelbach (26), off Miley; Alvarez (13), off Kikuchi; Marisnick (9), off Kikuchi; Maldonado (7), off Kikuchi; Altuve (17), off Kikuchi; Correa (14), off McClain; Diaz (7), off McClain. RBIs_Vogelbach 2 (66), Altuve 3 (44), Alvarez (39), Correa 2 (43), Diaz (27), Maldonado (18), Marisnick 2 (27).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Crawford, Santana 2); Houston 4 (Altuve, Brantley, Bregman 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Broxton, Brantley, Marisnick, Altuve. GIDP_Diaz.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Nola, Vogelbach).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi, L, 4-8 4 9 6 6 0 1 77 5.49 McClain 1 2 3 3 1 2 28 27.00 Gearrin 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.25 Grotz 2 1 1 1 2 0 36 4.50 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, W, 10-4 6 3 2 2 5 6 108 3.05 McHugh 2 0 0 0 3 3 46 5.52 J.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

WP_Gearrin, Grotz. PB_Maldonado (6).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:57. A_41,444 (41,168).

