The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Astros 10, Mariners 2

August 2, 2019 11:28 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
M.Smith rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .234
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 2 2 .251
Nola 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .342
Santana dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .270
Vogelbach 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .234
Beckham lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Seager 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .216
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .266
Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188
Totals 30 2 3 2 8 10
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 5 1 4 0 0 0 .298
Altuve 2b 4 1 1 3 1 0 .302
Brantley lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Alvarez dh 3 2 2 1 1 0 .336
Correa ss 3 1 1 2 1 0 .286
Diaz 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .270
Maldonado c 3 2 1 1 1 2 .218
Marisnick cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .244
Totals 35 10 12 10 4 4
Seattle 000 002 000— 2 3 1
Houston 030 330 01x—10 12 0

E_Seager (8). LOB_Seattle 9, Houston 5. 3B_Springer (3). HR_Vogelbach (26), off Miley; Alvarez (13), off Kikuchi; Marisnick (9), off Kikuchi; Maldonado (7), off Kikuchi; Altuve (17), off Kikuchi; Correa (14), off McClain; Diaz (7), off McClain. RBIs_Vogelbach 2 (66), Altuve 3 (44), Alvarez (39), Correa 2 (43), Diaz (27), Maldonado (18), Marisnick 2 (27).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Crawford, Santana 2); Houston 4 (Altuve, Brantley, Bregman 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Broxton, Brantley, Marisnick, Altuve. GIDP_Diaz.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Nola, Vogelbach).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, L, 4-8 4 9 6 6 0 1 77 5.49
McClain 1 2 3 3 1 2 28 27.00
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.25
Grotz 2 1 1 1 2 0 36 4.50
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, W, 10-4 6 3 2 2 5 6 108 3.05
McHugh 2 0 0 0 3 3 46 5.52
J.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

WP_Gearrin, Grotz. PB_Maldonado (6).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:57. A_41,444 (41,168).

