Astros 10, Mariners 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|M.Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.251
|Nola 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.342
|Santana dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.270
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.234
|Beckham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Seager 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.216
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|8
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.302
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.336
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Diaz 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Maldonado c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.218
|Marisnick cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.244
|Totals
|35
|10
|12
|10
|4
|4
|Seattle
|000
|002
|000—
|2
|3
|1
|Houston
|030
|330
|01x—10
|12
|0
E_Seager (8). LOB_Seattle 9, Houston 5. 3B_Springer (3). HR_Vogelbach (26), off Miley; Alvarez (13), off Kikuchi; Marisnick (9), off Kikuchi; Maldonado (7), off Kikuchi; Altuve (17), off Kikuchi; Correa (14), off McClain; Diaz (7), off McClain. RBIs_Vogelbach 2 (66), Altuve 3 (44), Alvarez (39), Correa 2 (43), Diaz (27), Maldonado (18), Marisnick 2 (27).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Crawford, Santana 2); Houston 4 (Altuve, Brantley, Bregman 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Broxton, Brantley, Marisnick, Altuve. GIDP_Diaz.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Nola, Vogelbach).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, L, 4-8
|4
|9
|6
|6
|0
|1
|77
|5.49
|McClain
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|28
|27.00
|Gearrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.25
|Grotz
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|36
|4.50
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 10-4
|6
|3
|2
|2
|5
|6
|108
|3.05
|McHugh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|46
|5.52
|J.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
WP_Gearrin, Grotz. PB_Maldonado (6).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:57. A_41,444 (41,168).
