The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Astros 11, Rockies 6

August 6, 2019 11:42 pm
 
Colorado Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 5 1 1 1 Sprnger cf 5 1 2 1
Story ss 5 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0
D.Mrphy dh 3 1 1 0 Brntley lf 5 1 2 2
Arenado 3b 3 0 1 1 Bregman 3b 3 2 2 0
McMahon 2b 3 1 1 1 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 2
Desmond lf 4 1 0 0 Correa ss 4 2 2 3
Tapia cf 3 1 1 3 Gurriel 1b 3 3 2 3
Y.Alnso 1b 3 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 4 0 0 0
Wolters c 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0
Totals 33 6 8 6 Totals 37 11 13 11
Colorado 000 203 100— 6
Houston 021 112 40x—11

E_Altuve (9), Arenado (6). DP_Colorado 1, Houston 2. LOB_Colorado 5, Houston 4. 2B_McMahon (17), Bregman (19), Correa (16). 3B_Reddick (2). HR_Blackmon (23), Tapia (8), Alvarez (14), Correa (15), Gurriel 2 (22). SB_Gurriel (4). SF_Arenado (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Marquez 5 8 5 5 0 4
C.Gonzalez L,0-4 0 1 2 2 1 0
McGee 1 1 0 0 0 1
B.Shaw 1-3 3 4 4 1 0
Bettis 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Greinke W,11-4 6 7 5 5 2 2
Devenski H,5 1 1 1 1 0 1
Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 0
McHugh 1 0 0 0 2 1

C.Gonzalez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

WP_Marquez 2, Greinke.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:09. A_43,243 (41,168).

