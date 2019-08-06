Astros 11, Rockies 6

|Colorado
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Sprnger cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Story ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|D.Mrphy dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|McMahon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Desmond lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Tapia cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Y.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Chrns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|37
|11
|13
|11
|Colorado
|000
|203
|100—
|6
|Houston
|021
|112
|40x—11
E_Altuve (9), Arenado (6). DP_Colorado 1, Houston 2. LOB_Colorado 5, Houston 4. 2B_McMahon (17), Bregman (19), Correa (16). 3B_Reddick (2). HR_Blackmon (23), Tapia (8), Alvarez (14), Correa (15), Gurriel 2 (22). SB_Gurriel (4). SF_Arenado (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Marquez
|5
|8
|5
|5
|0
|4
|C.Gonzalez L,0-4
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|McGee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B.Shaw
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Bettis
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Greinke W,11-4
|6
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Devenski H,5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
C.Gonzalez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
WP_Marquez 2, Greinke.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:09. A_43,243 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.