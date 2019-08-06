Astros 11, Rockies 6

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.323
|Story ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Murphy dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|McMahon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|Desmond lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Tapia cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.274
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|4
|4
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.321
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.338
|Correa ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.294
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.296
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.228
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Totals
|37
|11
|13
|11
|2
|6
|Colorado
|000
|203
|100—
|6
|8
|1
|Houston
|021
|112
|40x—11
|13
|1
E_Arenado (6), Altuve (9). LOB_Colorado 5, Houston 4. 2B_McMahon (17), Bregman (19), Correa (16). 3B_Reddick (2). HR_Tapia (8), off Greinke; Blackmon (23), off Devenski; Alvarez (14), off Marquez; Gurriel (21), off Marquez; Correa (15), off Gonzalez; Gurriel (22), off Shaw. RBIs_Blackmon (64), Arenado (84), McMahon (55), Tapia 3 (34), Springer (63), Brantley 2 (69), Alvarez 2 (43), Correa 3 (47), Gurriel 3 (72). SB_Gurriel (4). SF_Arenado.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Story, Tapia); Houston 2 (Bregman, Alvarez). RISP_Colorado 2 for 10; Houston 5 for 14.
Runners moved up_Desmond, Alvarez. GIDP_Story, McMahon, Altuve.
DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, Alonso); Houston 2 (Correa, Gurriel), (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marquez
|5
|8
|5
|5
|0
|4
|94
|4.82
|Gonzalez, L, 0-4
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|5.95
|McGee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.93
|Shaw
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|21
|5.37
|Bettis
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.93
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 11-4
|6
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|99
|3.08
|Devenski, H, 5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|4.32
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.14
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|5.43
Gonzalez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_McGee 2-1. WP_Marquez 2, Greinke.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:09. A_43,243 (41,168).
