Astros 11, Rockies 6

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .323 Story ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .282 Murphy dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .300 Arenado 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .305 McMahon 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .269 Desmond lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .267 Tapia cf 3 1 1 3 1 0 .274 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .192 Wolters c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Totals 33 6 8 6 4 4

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .293 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .298 Brantley lf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .321 Bregman 3b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .270 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .338 Correa ss 4 2 2 3 0 1 .294 Gurriel 1b 3 3 2 3 1 0 .296 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .228 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Totals 37 11 13 11 2 6

Colorado 000 203 100— 6 8 1 Houston 021 112 40x—11 13 1

E_Arenado (6), Altuve (9). LOB_Colorado 5, Houston 4. 2B_McMahon (17), Bregman (19), Correa (16). 3B_Reddick (2). HR_Tapia (8), off Greinke; Blackmon (23), off Devenski; Alvarez (14), off Marquez; Gurriel (21), off Marquez; Correa (15), off Gonzalez; Gurriel (22), off Shaw. RBIs_Blackmon (64), Arenado (84), McMahon (55), Tapia 3 (34), Springer (63), Brantley 2 (69), Alvarez 2 (43), Correa 3 (47), Gurriel 3 (72). SB_Gurriel (4). SF_Arenado.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Story, Tapia); Houston 2 (Bregman, Alvarez). RISP_Colorado 2 for 10; Houston 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Desmond, Alvarez. GIDP_Story, McMahon, Altuve.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, Alonso); Houston 2 (Correa, Gurriel), (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Marquez 5 8 5 5 0 4 94 4.82 Gonzalez, L, 0-4 0 1 2 2 1 0 13 5.95 McGee 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.93 Shaw 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 21 5.37 Bettis 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.93 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, W, 11-4 6 7 5 5 2 2 99 3.08 Devenski, H, 5 1 1 1 1 0 1 22 4.32 Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.14 McHugh 1 0 0 0 2 1 26 5.43

Gonzalez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_McGee 2-1. WP_Marquez 2, Greinke.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:09. A_43,243 (41,168).

