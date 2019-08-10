Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 23, Orioles 2

August 10, 2019 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf-rf 5 1 1 2 Villar ss-2b 4 1 1 0
Altuve 2b 6 3 3 3 Mancini rf 2 0 0 0
Brntley lf 3 2 2 0 R.Ruiz ph-3b 1 1 1 1
Mrsnick cf 3 2 2 1 Sntnder lf-cf 4 0 2 0
Bregman 3b 3 3 3 3 Nunez dh 2 0 0 0
A.Diaz 3b 3 2 3 1 Ri.Mrtn ss 1 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 5 4 3 7 J.Ptrsn 3b-rf 3 0 1 1
Correa ss 6 2 3 2 Sisco c 4 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 6 3 4 1 C.Davis 1b 3 0 1 0
Mldnado c 5 0 0 0 Alberto 2b-lf 4 0 0 0
Reddick rf-lf 5 1 1 1 S.Wlkrs cf-p 4 0 0 0
Totals 50 23 25 21 Totals 32 2 6 2
Houston 351 041 603—23
Baltimore 100 000 100— 2

E_J.Peterson (2), Bregman (10). DP_Houston 1, Baltimore 3. LOB_Houston 2, Baltimore 7. 2B_Springer (16), Altuve (19), Marisnick (15), Bregman 2 (23), Gurriel 2 (31), Villar (26), Santander (14), C.Davis (8). HR_Altuve (20), Bregman (28), Alvarez 3 (17), Correa (16), R.Ruiz (6). SF_J.Peterson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Aa.Sanchez W,5-14 5 3 1 1 3 6
Rondon 1 2 0 0 0 0
Joe.Smith 1 1 1 1 0 1
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 2
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Brooks L,2-6 3 9 9 9 0 3
Kline 2 6 5 5 1 0
Tay.Scott 2 5 6 6 1 1
Eshelman 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
S.Wilkerson 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 0

Kline pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

WP_Brooks.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:03. A_21,903 (45,971).

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot