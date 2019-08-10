Astros 23, Orioles 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.291
|Altuve 2b
|6
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.305
|Brantley lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Marisnick cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Bregman 3b
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.277
|Diaz 3b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Alvarez dh
|5
|4
|3
|7
|1
|0
|.353
|Correa ss
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.295
|Gurriel 1b
|6
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Maldonado c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Reddick rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|50
|23
|25
|21
|2
|4
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Mancini rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|a-Ruiz ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Santander lf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Nunez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Martin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Peterson 3b-rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.183
|Alberto 2b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Wilkerson cf-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|3
|11
|Houston
|351
|041
|603—23
|25
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|100—
|2
|6
|1
a-homered for Mancini in the 7th.
E_Bregman (10), Peterson (2). LOB_Houston 2, Baltimore 7. 2B_Springer (16), Altuve (19), Bregman 2 (23), Gurriel 2 (31), Marisnick (15), Villar (26), Santander (14), Davis (8). HR_Bregman (28), off Brooks; Alvarez (15), off Brooks; Altuve (20), off Brooks; Correa (16), off Brooks; Alvarez (16), off Scott; Alvarez (17), off Wilkerson; Ruiz (6), off Smith. RBIs_Springer 2 (65), Altuve 3 (50), Bregman 3 (74), Alvarez 7 (51), Correa 2 (50), Gurriel (81), Reddick (37), Diaz (28), Marisnick (28), Peterson (8), Ruiz (28). SF_Peterson.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Altuve); Baltimore 5 (Santander 2, Nunez, Sisco, Alberto). RISP_Houston 11 for 18; Baltimore 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Maldonado, Springer, Alvarez, Reddick. GIDP_Altuve, Alvarez, Maldonado, Sisco.
DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Correa, Rondon); Baltimore 3 (Villar, Alberto, Davis), (Davis, Villar, Scott), (Ruiz, Alberto, Davis).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, W, 5-14
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|90
|5.60
|Rondon
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.04
|Smith
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.08
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.24
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.26
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brooks, L, 2-6
|3
|9
|9
|9
|0
|3
|71
|6.35
|Kline
|2
|6
|5
|5
|1
|0
|33
|7.39
|Scott
|2
|5
|6
|6
|1
|1
|40
|16.20
|Eshelman
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|6.39
|Wilkerson
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|6.75
Kline pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-1. WP_Brooks.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:03. A_21,903 (45,971).
