Astros 23, Orioles 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf-rf 5 1 1 2 1 1 .291 Altuve 2b 6 3 3 3 0 0 .305 Brantley lf 3 2 2 0 0 0 .324 Marisnick cf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .253 Bregman 3b 3 3 3 3 0 0 .277 Diaz 3b 3 2 3 1 0 0 .276 Alvarez dh 5 4 3 7 1 0 .353 Correa ss 6 2 3 2 0 2 .295 Gurriel 1b 6 3 4 1 0 0 .300 Maldonado c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Reddick rf-lf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .270 Totals 50 23 25 21 2 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss-2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267 Mancini rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .275 a-Ruiz ph-3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .241 Santander lf-cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .300 Nunez dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .241 Martin ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Peterson 3b-rf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .222 Sisco c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Davis 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .183 Alberto 2b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .315 Wilkerson cf-p 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Totals 32 2 6 2 3 11

Houston 351 041 603—23 25 1 Baltimore 100 000 100— 2 6 1

a-homered for Mancini in the 7th.

E_Bregman (10), Peterson (2). LOB_Houston 2, Baltimore 7. 2B_Springer (16), Altuve (19), Bregman 2 (23), Gurriel 2 (31), Marisnick (15), Villar (26), Santander (14), Davis (8). HR_Bregman (28), off Brooks; Alvarez (15), off Brooks; Altuve (20), off Brooks; Correa (16), off Brooks; Alvarez (16), off Scott; Alvarez (17), off Wilkerson; Ruiz (6), off Smith. RBIs_Springer 2 (65), Altuve 3 (50), Bregman 3 (74), Alvarez 7 (51), Correa 2 (50), Gurriel (81), Reddick (37), Diaz (28), Marisnick (28), Peterson (8), Ruiz (28). SF_Peterson.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Altuve); Baltimore 5 (Santander 2, Nunez, Sisco, Alberto). RISP_Houston 11 for 18; Baltimore 1 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Maldonado, Springer, Alvarez, Reddick. GIDP_Altuve, Alvarez, Maldonado, Sisco.

DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Correa, Rondon); Baltimore 3 (Villar, Alberto, Davis), (Davis, Villar, Scott), (Ruiz, Alberto, Davis).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, W, 5-14 5 3 1 1 3 6 90 5.60 Rondon 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 4.04 Smith 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 2.08 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.24 McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 5.26 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brooks, L, 2-6 3 9 9 9 0 3 71 6.35 Kline 2 6 5 5 1 0 33 7.39 Scott 2 5 6 6 1 1 40 16.20 Eshelman 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 6.39 Wilkerson 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 18 6.75

Kline pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-1. WP_Brooks.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:03. A_21,903 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.