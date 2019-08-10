Listen Live Sports

Astros 23, Orioles 2

August 10, 2019 10:24 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 5 1 1 2 1 1 .291
Altuve 2b 6 3 3 3 0 0 .305
Brantley lf 3 2 2 0 0 0 .324
Marisnick cf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .253
Bregman 3b 3 3 3 3 0 0 .277
Diaz 3b 3 2 3 1 0 0 .276
Alvarez dh 5 4 3 7 1 0 .353
Correa ss 6 2 3 2 0 2 .295
Gurriel 1b 6 3 4 1 0 0 .300
Maldonado c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Reddick rf-lf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .270
Totals 50 23 25 21 2 4
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss-2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267
Mancini rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .275
a-Ruiz ph-3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .241
Santander lf-cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .300
Nunez dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .241
Martin ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Peterson 3b-rf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .222
Sisco c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Davis 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .183
Alberto 2b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .315
Wilkerson cf-p 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226
Totals 32 2 6 2 3 11
Houston 351 041 603—23 25 1
Baltimore 100 000 100— 2 6 1

a-homered for Mancini in the 7th.

E_Bregman (10), Peterson (2). LOB_Houston 2, Baltimore 7. 2B_Springer (16), Altuve (19), Bregman 2 (23), Gurriel 2 (31), Marisnick (15), Villar (26), Santander (14), Davis (8). HR_Bregman (28), off Brooks; Alvarez (15), off Brooks; Altuve (20), off Brooks; Correa (16), off Brooks; Alvarez (16), off Scott; Alvarez (17), off Wilkerson; Ruiz (6), off Smith. RBIs_Springer 2 (65), Altuve 3 (50), Bregman 3 (74), Alvarez 7 (51), Correa 2 (50), Gurriel (81), Reddick (37), Diaz (28), Marisnick (28), Peterson (8), Ruiz (28). SF_Peterson.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Altuve); Baltimore 5 (Santander 2, Nunez, Sisco, Alberto). RISP_Houston 11 for 18; Baltimore 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Maldonado, Springer, Alvarez, Reddick. GIDP_Altuve, Alvarez, Maldonado, Sisco.

DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Correa, Rondon); Baltimore 3 (Villar, Alberto, Davis), (Davis, Villar, Scott), (Ruiz, Alberto, Davis).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, W, 5-14 5 3 1 1 3 6 90 5.60
Rondon 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 4.04
Smith 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 2.08
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.24
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 5.26
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brooks, L, 2-6 3 9 9 9 0 3 71 6.35
Kline 2 6 5 5 1 0 33 7.39
Scott 2 5 6 6 1 1 40 16.20
Eshelman 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 6.39
Wilkerson 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 18 6.75

Kline pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-1. WP_Brooks.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:03. A_21,903 (45,971).

