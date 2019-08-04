Listen Live Sports

Astros 3, Mariners 1

August 4, 2019 5:21 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
M.Smith cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291
Santana dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .266
Vogelbach 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Seager 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .218
Beckham lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .249
Nola 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .317
Moore rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .213
Totals 31 1 4 1 2 15
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Bregman 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .267
Alvarez dh 2 0 1 1 1 0 .340
Correa ss 2 0 1 1 2 1 .290
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Marisnick cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .249
Reddick lf 2 0 0 1 0 2 .273
Totals 27 3 5 3 3 8
Seattle 000 000 100—1 4 1
Houston 000 101 10x—3 5 0

E_Crawford (8). LOB_Seattle 5, Houston 5. 2B_Bregman (18), Alvarez (14). 3B_Moore (2). HR_Seager (10), off Verlander. RBIs_Seager (26), Alvarez (41), Correa (44), Reddick (36). SB_Marisnick (9). SF_Alvarez, Reddick.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (M.Smith, Beckham); Houston 1 (Marisnick). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 1 for 6.

GIDP_Chirinos.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Nola, Vogelbach).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 2 0 22 3.38
Milone, L, 1-6 5 4 2 2 1 7 91 4.33
Magill 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 4.81
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.38
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 15-4 6 3 1 1 2 10 98 2.68
J.Smith, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00
Harris, H, 18 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.69
Osuna, S, 25-29 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.56

Tuivailala pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd.

Verlander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Milone 2-0. WP_Milone, Magill.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:56. A_39,667 (41,168).

