Astros 3, Mariners 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. M.Smith cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291 Santana dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .266 Vogelbach 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Seager 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .218 Beckham lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .249 Nola 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .317 Moore rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .213 Totals 31 1 4 1 2 15

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Bregman 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .267 Alvarez dh 2 0 1 1 1 0 .340 Correa ss 2 0 1 1 2 1 .290 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Marisnick cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .249 Reddick lf 2 0 0 1 0 2 .273 Totals 27 3 5 3 3 8

Seattle 000 000 100—1 4 1 Houston 000 101 10x—3 5 0

E_Crawford (8). LOB_Seattle 5, Houston 5. 2B_Bregman (18), Alvarez (14). 3B_Moore (2). HR_Seager (10), off Verlander. RBIs_Seager (26), Alvarez (41), Correa (44), Reddick (36). SB_Marisnick (9). SF_Alvarez, Reddick.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (M.Smith, Beckham); Houston 1 (Marisnick). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 1 for 6.

GIDP_Chirinos.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Nola, Vogelbach).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 2 0 22 3.38 Milone, L, 1-6 5 4 2 2 1 7 91 4.33 Magill 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 4.81 Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.38 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 15-4 6 3 1 1 2 10 98 2.68 J.Smith, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00 Harris, H, 18 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.69 Osuna, S, 25-29 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.56

Tuivailala pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd.

Verlander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Milone 2-0. WP_Milone, Magill.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:56. A_39,667 (41,168).

