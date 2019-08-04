Astros 3, Mariners 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|M.Smith cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.218
|Beckham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Nola 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|Moore rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|2
|15
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Alvarez dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.340
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.290
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Reddick lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Totals
|27
|3
|5
|3
|3
|8
|Seattle
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|1
|Houston
|000
|101
|10x—3
|5
|0
E_Crawford (8). LOB_Seattle 5, Houston 5. 2B_Bregman (18), Alvarez (14). 3B_Moore (2). HR_Seager (10), off Verlander. RBIs_Seager (26), Alvarez (41), Correa (44), Reddick (36). SB_Marisnick (9). SF_Alvarez, Reddick.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (M.Smith, Beckham); Houston 1 (Marisnick). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 1 for 6.
GIDP_Chirinos.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Nola, Vogelbach).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tuivailala
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|3.38
|Milone, L, 1-6
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|91
|4.33
|Magill
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.81
|Bass
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.38
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 15-4
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|10
|98
|2.68
|J.Smith, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Harris, H, 18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.69
|Osuna, S, 25-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.56
Tuivailala pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd.
Verlander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Milone 2-0. WP_Milone, Magill.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:56. A_39,667 (41,168).
