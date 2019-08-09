Astros 3, Orioles 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.346
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|2
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto 3b-2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Mancini 1b-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.277
|Santander rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Villar 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Wilkerson cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Peterson lf-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|a-Davis ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|3
|9
|Houston
|200
|000
|100—3
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|100—2
|8
|1
a-struck out for Martin in the 7th.
E_Alberto (9). LOB_Houston 7, Baltimore 7. 2B_Springer (15), Brantley (32), Bregman (21), Alberto (13). 3B_Altuve (1). HR_Peterson (2), off Miley; Wilkerson (9), off Smith. RBIs_Altuve (47), Bregman (71), Alvarez (44), Wilkerson (31), Peterson (7). CS_Villar (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Altuve, Brantley, Bregman, Correa); Baltimore 3 (Santander, Nunez, Villar). RISP_Houston 2 for 13; Baltimore 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Bregman, Brantley, Springer, Mancini. GIDP_Springer, Severino.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel); Baltimore 1 (Villar, Alberto, Davis).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 11-4
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|100
|2.99
|Harris, H, 19
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.67
|Smith, H, 2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|1.17
|Pressly, H, 24
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|1.99
|Osuna, S, 26-30
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.51
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 5-12
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|102
|5.04
|Armstrong
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|5.18
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.30
|Castro
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.82
Inherited runners-scored_Harris 1-0, Fry 1-0. WP_Armstrong.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_2:58. A_19,407 (45,971).
