Astros 3, Orioles 2

August 9, 2019 10:29 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .292
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .301
Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .322
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .272
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .346
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Chirinos c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .232
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .271
Totals 35 3 8 3 2 9
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Alberto 3b-2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .318
Mancini 1b-rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .277
Santander rf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243
Villar 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .267
Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Wilkerson cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .230
Peterson lf-3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .216
Martin ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .193
a-Davis ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .181
Totals 33 2 8 2 3 9
Houston 200 000 100—3 8 0
Baltimore 000 010 100—2 8 1

a-struck out for Martin in the 7th.

E_Alberto (9). LOB_Houston 7, Baltimore 7. 2B_Springer (15), Brantley (32), Bregman (21), Alberto (13). 3B_Altuve (1). HR_Peterson (2), off Miley; Wilkerson (9), off Smith. RBIs_Altuve (47), Bregman (71), Alvarez (44), Wilkerson (31), Peterson (7). CS_Villar (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Altuve, Brantley, Bregman, Correa); Baltimore 3 (Santander, Nunez, Villar). RISP_Houston 2 for 13; Baltimore 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Bregman, Brantley, Springer, Mancini. GIDP_Springer, Severino.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel); Baltimore 1 (Villar, Alberto, Davis).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, W, 11-4 5 2-3 5 1 1 2 4 100 2.99
Harris, H, 19 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.67
Smith, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 2 13 1.17
Pressly, H, 24 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 1.99
Osuna, S, 26-30 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.51
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, L, 5-12 6 5 2 2 1 6 102 5.04
Armstrong 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 19 5.18
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.30
Castro 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 4.82

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 1-0, Fry 1-0. WP_Armstrong.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:58. A_19,407 (45,971).

