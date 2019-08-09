Listen Live Sports

Astros 3, Orioles 2

August 9, 2019 10:28 pm
 
< a min read
Houston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 4 0 1 0 Alberto 3b-2b 4 0 3 0
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 Mancini 1b-rf 2 0 0 0
Brntley lf 4 0 1 0 Sntnder rf-lf 4 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1 Nunez dh 4 0 1 0
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 1 Villar 2b-ss 3 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Sverino c 4 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs cf 4 1 1 1
R.Chrns c 4 1 2 0 J.Ptrsn lf-3b 4 1 2 1
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 2 0 0 0
C.Davis ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 33 2 8 2
Houston 200 000 100—3
Baltimore 000 010 100—2

E_Alberto (9). DP_Houston 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Houston 7, Baltimore 7. 2B_Springer (15), Brantley (32), Bregman (21), Alberto (13). 3B_Altuve (1). HR_S.Wilkerson (9), J.Peterson (2). CS_Villar (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Miley W,11-4 5 2-3 5 1 1 2 4
Harris H,19 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Joe.Smith H,2 1 1 1 1 0 2
Pressly H,24 1 1 0 0 1 2
R.Osuna S,26-30 1 1 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Bundy L,5-12 6 5 2 2 1 6
Armstrong 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
P.Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1
M.Castro 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

WP_Armstrong.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:58. A_19,407 (45,971).

