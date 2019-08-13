Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
...

Astros 6, White Sox 2

August 13, 2019 8:12 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .297
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .306
Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .323
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .292
Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 2 1 .349
Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .304
Diaz 3b 2 0 0 0 3 0 .271
Chirinos c 5 0 2 2 0 1 .231
Marisnick cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .250
Totals 34 6 9 4 10 5
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .288
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .320
Abreu 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .274
Castillo c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .195
Jimenez lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .237
Goins 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .288
Sanchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Skole dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Engel cf 2 1 0 0 0 2 .220
Totals 31 2 7 2 2 9
Houston 101 001 111—6 9 0
Chicago 000 110 000—2 7 0

LOB_Houston 11, Chicago 5. 2B_Brantley (33), Gurriel (32), Abreu (26), Jimenez (9). HR_Springer (26), off Cease; Altuve (21), off Cease. RBIs_Springer (66), Altuve (52), Chirinos 2 (43), Abreu (84), Jimenez (45). SB_Marisnick (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Brantley 2, Alvarez 2, Chirinos); Chicago 3 (Castillo, Skole 2). RISP_Houston 2 for 10; Chicago 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Diaz, Sanchez, Jay, Anderson. GIDP_Gurriel, Anderson 2.

DP_Houston 2 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel), (Greinke, Altuve, Gurriel); Chicago 1 (Goins, Sanchez, Abreu).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, W, 12-4 6 7 2 2 2 6 102 3.08
Harris, H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.60
Pressly, H, 25 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.94
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 5.18
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cease, L, 2-5 6 5 4 2 5 2 98 5.54
Herrera 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 20 7.08
Fry 1 3 1 1 1 0 31 5.08
Osich 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2 24 5.66

Cease pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Herrera 1-0, Fry 3-1, Osich 3-0. HBP_Greinke (Engel). WP_Osich. PB_Castillo 3 (7).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:17.

