Astros 6, White Sox 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.306
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.323
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.349
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.271
|Chirinos c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|4
|10
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Castillo c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Jimenez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Goins 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Skole dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Engel cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|2
|9
|Houston
|101
|001
|111—6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|110
|000—2
|7
|0
LOB_Houston 11, Chicago 5. 2B_Brantley (33), Gurriel (32), Abreu (26), Jimenez (9). HR_Springer (26), off Cease; Altuve (21), off Cease. RBIs_Springer (66), Altuve (52), Chirinos 2 (43), Abreu (84), Jimenez (45). SB_Marisnick (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Brantley 2, Alvarez 2, Chirinos); Chicago 3 (Castillo, Skole 2). RISP_Houston 2 for 10; Chicago 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Diaz, Sanchez, Jay, Anderson. GIDP_Gurriel, Anderson 2.
DP_Houston 2 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel), (Greinke, Altuve, Gurriel); Chicago 1 (Goins, Sanchez, Abreu).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 12-4
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|102
|3.08
|Harris, H, 20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.60
|Pressly, H, 25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.94
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.18
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease, L, 2-5
|6
|5
|4
|2
|5
|2
|98
|5.54
|Herrera
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|7.08
|Fry
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|31
|5.08
|Osich
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|24
|5.66
Cease pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Herrera 1-0, Fry 3-1, Osich 3-0. HBP_Greinke (Engel). WP_Osich. PB_Castillo 3 (7).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:17.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.