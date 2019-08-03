Listen Live Sports

Astros 9, Mariners 0

August 3, 2019 10:37 pm
 
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith rf 3 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 3 1 0 0
K.Sager 3b 4 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 1 1 1 0
Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 5 3 2 1
Vglbach 1b 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 5 2 3 4
Do.Sntn dh 2 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 5 0 2 2
J.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 5 0 2 1
Au.Nola 2b 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 5 1 2 0
Court lf 2 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1
Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 Mldnado c 3 1 1 0
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0
Totals 26 0 0 0 Totals 40 9 15 9
Seattle 000 000 000—0
Houston 300 012 12x—9

E_Au.Nola (1). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 9. 2B_Altuve (18), Brantley 2 (31), Correa (15), Gurriel (28). 3B_Bregman (2). HR_Altuve (18). SB_M.Smith (30).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales L,12-9 5 8 4 4 2 2
Wisler 1 2 2 0 0 2
Bautista 2 5 3 3 0 2
Houston
Aa.Sanchez W,4-14 6 0 0 0 2 6
Harris 1 0 0 0 1 0
Biagini 1 0 0 0 1 1
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Aa.Sanchez (Narvaez). WP_Bautista.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:02. A_37,059 (41,168).

