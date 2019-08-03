Astros 9, Mariners 0

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|M.Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Vogelbach 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Santana dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Nola 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Court lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Totals
|26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.295
|Marisnick cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Altuve 2b
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Brantley lf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.320
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Alvarez dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.338
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Totals
|40
|9
|15
|9
|2
|6
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|0
|1
|Houston
|300
|012
|12x—9
|15
|0
E_Nola (1). LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 9. 2B_Altuve (18), Brantley 2 (31), Correa (15), Gurriel (28). 3B_Bregman (2). HR_Altuve (18), off Gonzales. RBIs_Altuve (45), Brantley 4 (67), Bregman 2 (67), Alvarez (40), Gurriel (69). SB_M.Smith (30).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Narvaez); Houston 5 (Brantley, Bregman, Correa, Gurriel, Reddick). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 5 for 16.
Runners moved up_Seager, Bregman. GIDP_Crawford.
DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 12-9
|5
|8
|4
|4
|2
|2
|106
|4.32
|Wisler
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|25
|4.95
|Bautista
|2
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|49
|11.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, W, 4-14
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|92
|5.76
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.73
|Biagini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.71
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.22
HBP_Sanchez (Narvaez). WP_Bautista.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:02. A_37,059 (41,168).
