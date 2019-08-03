Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 9, Mariners 0

August 3, 2019 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
M.Smith rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Vogelbach 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .232
Santana dh 2 0 0 0 1 2 .269
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Nola 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .329
Court lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .154
Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .185
Totals 26 0 0 0 4 8
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .295
Marisnick cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .248
Altuve 2b 5 3 2 1 0 1 .304
Brantley lf 5 2 3 4 0 0 .320
Bregman 3b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .264
Alvarez dh 5 0 2 1 0 1 .338
Correa ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .288
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .295
Maldonado c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .219
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Totals 40 9 15 9 2 6
Seattle 000 000 000—0 0 1
Houston 300 012 12x—9 15 0

E_Nola (1). LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 9. 2B_Altuve (18), Brantley 2 (31), Correa (15), Gurriel (28). 3B_Bregman (2). HR_Altuve (18), off Gonzales. RBIs_Altuve (45), Brantley 4 (67), Bregman 2 (67), Alvarez (40), Gurriel (69). SB_M.Smith (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Narvaez); Houston 5 (Brantley, Bregman, Correa, Gurriel, Reddick). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_Seager, Bregman. GIDP_Crawford.

Advertisement

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, L, 12-9 5 8 4 4 2 2 106 4.32
Wisler 1 2 2 0 0 2 25 4.95
Bautista 2 5 3 3 0 2 49 11.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, W, 4-14 6 0 0 0 2 6 92 5.76
Harris 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.73
Biagini 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.71
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.22

HBP_Sanchez (Narvaez). WP_Bautista.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:02. A_37,059 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office