Astros 9, Mariners 0

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. M.Smith rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Vogelbach 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .232 Santana dh 2 0 0 0 1 2 .269 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Nola 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .329 Court lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .154 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Totals 26 0 0 0 4 8

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .295 Marisnick cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .248 Altuve 2b 5 3 2 1 0 1 .304 Brantley lf 5 2 3 4 0 0 .320 Bregman 3b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .264 Alvarez dh 5 0 2 1 0 1 .338 Correa ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .288 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .295 Maldonado c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .219 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Totals 40 9 15 9 2 6

Seattle 000 000 000—0 0 1 Houston 300 012 12x—9 15 0

E_Nola (1). LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 9. 2B_Altuve (18), Brantley 2 (31), Correa (15), Gurriel (28). 3B_Bregman (2). HR_Altuve (18), off Gonzales. RBIs_Altuve (45), Brantley 4 (67), Bregman 2 (67), Alvarez (40), Gurriel (69). SB_M.Smith (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Narvaez); Houston 5 (Brantley, Bregman, Correa, Gurriel, Reddick). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_Seager, Bregman. GIDP_Crawford.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, L, 12-9 5 8 4 4 2 2 106 4.32 Wisler 1 2 2 0 0 2 25 4.95 Bautista 2 5 3 3 0 2 49 11.00 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, W, 4-14 6 0 0 0 2 6 92 5.76 Harris 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.73 Biagini 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.71 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.22

HBP_Sanchez (Narvaez). WP_Bautista.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:02. A_37,059 (41,168).

