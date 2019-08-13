Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros Gerrit Cole pulled before start with White Sox

August 13, 2019 9:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Gerrit Cole didn’t make a scheduled start in the second game of doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night because of right hamstring discomfort.

Cole was listed on the starting lineup, but righty Chris Devenski took the mound in the bottom of the first. Devenski made his first start of the season and seventh of his career.

Cole is 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA and will have to wait to try to extend his career-best winning streak to 11 games. The last team to beat him was the White Sox on May 22.

Devenski is 2-0 with a 4.33 ERA in 46 games.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act