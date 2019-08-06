Listen Live Sports

Athletics 11, Cubs 4

August 6, 2019 10:57 pm
 
Oakland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 4 1 1 0 Heyward rf 2 0 1 0
M.Chpmn 3b 2 2 0 0 Kemp ph-lf 3 0 0 0
Profar 2b 1 0 1 0 Cstllns lf-rf 5 1 2 0
M.Olson 1b 5 1 2 2 Bryant 3b 5 1 2 2
Canha cf 5 1 2 1 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0
Pinder 2b-3b 4 1 1 1 T.Davis c-p 3 0 0 0
Pscotty rf 5 2 2 4 J.Baez ss 2 0 1 0
Grssman lf 5 1 1 0 I.Happ 2b 2 0 2 0
Garneau c 4 1 1 3 Almr Jr cf 3 0 0 0
Bre.And p 3 1 2 0 Bote 2b-ss 3 1 1 0
Trivino p 0 0 0 0 Cratini c-1b 4 1 1 0
K.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 Lester p 1 0 0 0
Wang p 0 0 0 0 Undrwd p 1 0 0 0
D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Schwrbr c 1 0 1 2
Totals 39 11 13 11 Totals 37 4 11 4
Oakland 080 300 000—11
Chicago 000 002 002— 4

E_Caratini (3), Semien (9). DP_Oakland 2, Chicago 2. LOB_Oakland 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Castellanos 2 (42), I.Happ (1), Caratini (8). 3B_Canha (2). HR_Piscotty (10), Garneau (3), Bryant (22).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bre.Anderson W,10-7 6 7 2 2 1 3
Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 1
Wang 2 4 2 2 1 2
Chicago
Lester L,9-8 4 10 11 10 3 6
Underwood Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 6
D.Holland 2 0 0 0 1 0
T.Davis 1 3 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:37. A_40,627 (41,649).

